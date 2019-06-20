SILVESTRI, Ottavio Agusto

Peacefully with family by his side at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Thursday June 13th, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Rita. Loving dad of Dino and his wife Lynne and Cristina. Cherished Nonno of Joe (Lauren), Peter (Karlie), Olivia, Aaron, Alexandra and Emily. Adoring Great-Nonno of Maci Rita. Ottavio will be missed by extended family and friends. In his spare time Ottavio enjoyed visiting with friends at the Oshawa Italian Recreation Club. Relatives and friends were called at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Sunday June 16th, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. A Catholic Mass was held at St. Gertrude’s Catholic Church, 600 King St. E., Oshawa on Monday June 17th, 2019 at 10:00 am. Donations in memory of Ottavio to The Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

