Information session on possible incinerator capacity increase

Durham Region is hosting a public information centre about plans to increase the amount of waste processed each year at the Durham York Energy Centre (DYEC).

The DYEC will be increasing the amount of waste processed by 20,000 tonnes to 160,000 tonnes annually.

The information centre will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Durham Regional Headquarters, 605 Rossland Road East, in Room LL-C.

The DYEC is currently approved to process a maximum of 140,000 tonnes of waste per year.

Durham and York regions are proposing to increase the capacity to 160,000 tonnes, and are currently completing an environmental screening process which is subject to approval under the Waste Management Projects Regulation of the Environmental Assessment Act.

At the public information centre, representatives from the study team will provide information and answer questions.

For those unable to attend, all information will be available online at durham.ca/DYEC160k and questions can be submitted to info@DurhamYorkWaste.ca.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

