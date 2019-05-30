Impaired drivers allegedly switch seats prior to arrest

Two allegedly impaired motorists tried to pull a fast one on police officers recently.

On May 24, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers were called to the area of Baldwin Street and Winchester Road West in Whitby for a possible impaired driver.

Officers in Durham Region Police’s helicopter Air1 were able to locate the vehicle as it had struck a curb and became stuck.

Police say the driver and passenger of the vehicle were observed switching seats. The second driver was able to get the vehicle free and fled the scene.

Officers located the vehicle and both drivers were arrested at a residence in Oshawa.

A 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both from Oshawa, have been charged with impaired and exceed. They were released on a promise to appear.

If anyone has any new information, contact Central West Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1840.

