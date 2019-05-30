Durham Paramedic Services celebrates Paramedic Services Week with open house

Region of Durham Paramedic Services is celebrating National Paramedic Services Week by recognizing the contributions of paramedics and hosting an open house event.

National Paramedic Services Week runs from May 26 to June 1, and provides an opportunity to honour paramedics across Canada. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Successes.”

The open house will be held on June 1 at service headquarters, 4040 Anderson Street in Whitby, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking is available at the Hebron Christian Reformed Church, 4240 Anderson Street.

The open house will include activities for all ages with games, prizes and a teddy bear clinic.

Activities will also include demonstrations of real life scenarios that paramedics encounter between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., as well as a tactical paramedic demonstration showcasing emergency medical patient care at noon.

“The open house will provide an opportunity for visitors to meet paramedics, check out the vehicles and equipment, and attempt some life-saving skills,” explained Gary Lewis, superintendent of quality and development with RDPS. “The scenarios and demonstrations will include real life situations that paramedics respond to daily, giving you a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes of an emergency.”

As one of the largest paramedic services in Ontario, RDPS is the sole certified land ambulance operator for Durham Region, operating from 11 paramedic stations throughout the region.

The service consists of more than 330 advanced care and primary care paramedics who respond to more than 142,000 calls a year for assistance throughout Durham Region and surrounding areas.

For more information about RDPS, visit durham.ca/paramedicservices

