House broken into twice

Two men are facing charges after a home was the subject of two home invasions in one month.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, two males kicked in the door of a Mary Street North residence. According to police, a male and female were home at the time, with the male being assaulted with a wooden stick, kicked and punched. The female was placed in a headlock after attempting to stop the assault.

The two suspects, who did not take anything, then fled the residence. Shortly after, police were called to a residence on French Street for an unwanted person call. One male was taken into custody after it was found he was connected to the Mary Street home invasion.

Police later learned that the Mary Street home had also been broken into on Jan. 10 by the same suspect. A second male suspect was also arrested several hours later.

The male victim suffered minor injuries, while the female victim had no physical injuries.

Police say the residence was likely targeted due to drugs.

A 20-year-old male of no fixed address has been charged with break and enter, assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, robbery and two counts of breaching probation.

A 26-year-old male of French Street has been charged with robbery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

