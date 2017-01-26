Clothing store robbed

Police are searching for a male suspect after cash was stolen from a local clothing store.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, officers responded to the Addition Elle store on Laval Drive for reports of a robbery that had just occurred. According to police, a male suspect, who had his face covered, indicated that he was robbing the store. No weapon was seen or mentioned and he fled the store on foot after taking a quantity of cash from the till.

No one was physically injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as white, 35 to 45 years old, approximately five feet and nine inches tall with a heavy build and wearing a lack hooded jacket, blue jeans, and a scarf.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this suspect is asked to call the Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5371.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

