Havoc hangs up his leash

A K-9 member of the Durham Regional Police Service (DPRS) is hanging up his leash after a lengthy career.

In late December of 2010, police service dog Havoc began his career patrolling the streets of Durham Region alongside his partner D/Cst. Wayne King. During his years of patrol, Havoc was responsible for 39 criminal apprehensions and assisted with locating more than 100 suspects and missing persons. Havoc was also responsible for locating and recovering four illegal firearms, including three handguns and one sawed off shotgun.

“Havoc always displayed an incredible work ethic and extreme intensity while performing his duties, but also has a soft and stable demeanour that came out while interacting with members of the public throughout his career,” reads a release from DRPS.

Havoc will remain with his handler D/Cst. King and his family to enjoy his healthy retirement for years to come.

DRPS thanks Havoc for his contributions and congratulates him on his retirement.

