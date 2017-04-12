Gens win one, lose one in Mississauga

It was a weekend of ups and downs for the Oshawa Generals in their quest for the top spot of the Ontario Hockey League.

Taking on the Mississauga Steelheads, the number one squad in the Eastern Conference’s Central Division, the Gens were able to pick up one win but dropped another before the series comes to Oshawa.

The first game on Friday, April 7 at the Hershey Centre saw the hometown Steelheads go hard on the net, tallying 53 shots, more than doubling the Generals’ 21. However, despite being outshot by their opponents, the Gens were able to pull out a 3-2 victory, thanks to the stellar play of netminder Jeremy Brodeur.

Joe Manchurek, Alex Di Carlo and Riley Stillman tallied for the Gens.

However, the Gens dropped the second game in the series on Sunday, April 9 with a score of 7-3, despite managing to get more shots on net at 31 to 29.

Renars Krastenbergs, Domenic Commisso and Eric Henderson managed to find the back of the Steelheads’ net guarded by Matthew Mancina.

The next three games of the series will see the Gens back on familiar ice at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa. The two teams will face off on Tuesday, April 11, Thursday, April 13 and Saturday, April 15. The puck drops for the Thursday game at 7:05 p.m. and 2:05 p.m. for the Saturday match up.

Should more games be needed to decide the series, games will go back to Mississauga on Sunday, April 16 and Tuesday, April 18.

Visit oshawaexpress.ca to see up-to-date results on the Gens’ quest for OHL the cup.

