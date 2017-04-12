Around the region

Region names new clerk

A little more than three months since his predecessor stepped down, the Region of Durham has found itself a new regional clerk.

Effective March 27, Ralph Walton will be taking over the position left vacant at the end of 2016, when Debi Wilcox, the previous clerk, resigned.

Prior to working with Durham, Walton was the regional clerk for Niagara Region. He has also served as the director of the local government policy branch with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Walton was in attendance at the most recent committee of the whole meeting, but did not sit in the clerk’s chair. His first meeting of regional council is set for April 12.

Gaskell named Whitby’s new CEO

The region’s commissioner of corporate services is going to have to update his LinkedIn page next month.

Matt Gaskell, currently working with the Region of Durham, will become the Town of Whitby’s new chief administrative officer, effective May 1.

“With nearly 20 years of senior public sector experience, Mr. Gaskell will add a wealth of knowledge and skill, including a fresh approach to the municipality,” a news release from the Town of Whitby reads.

Gaskell will be the fourth person to hold the CAO title for Whitby in the past six months. In late October 2016, Bob Petrie, who had held the position since 2003, stepped down. For the next 30 days, Dave Speed, the town’s fire chief, will hold the position. In late November, Doug Barnes, who had previously worked as the CAO for the Town of Caledon, took over the position in an interim role, which saw him lead the search for a permanent replacement.

Sunderland water may change colour

Sunderland residents may see some discolouration in their water later this month.

The regional works department has announced that, due to the connection of a new watermain on April 18, residents may see some discolouration in their water for up to 24 hours.

“When the new watermain is connected, pressure changes in the system may disturb sediment, causing water discoloration,” a news release from the region reads.

“The water will remain safe to use, however customers may wish to store clear water prior to April 18, for drinking and cooking.”

The region also advises residents to turn on a cold water tap and let it run for five to 10 minutes once water service returns to normal so that any sediment is cleared out of their pipes.

