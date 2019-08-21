Gens unveil new players lounge

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

Members of the Oshawa Generals now have a space to call their own after the grand opening of the new player’s lounge.

The lounge includes a big screen TV, Playstation 4, pool and ping-pong tables, kitchen facilities, and more.

Several players were joined by team vice-president and general manager Roger Hunt, and president and governor Rocco Tullio for the unveiling of the new space at the Tribute Communities Centre.

To Hunt, it isn’t only an exciting accomplishment for the Gens, but an important step for the Ontario Hockey League, city and region.

“This is just another piece that we’ve added to the organization – certainly with the vision from Rocco down through ownership to have this,” said Hunt.

Hunt adds the room is so much more than a hangout spot.

“I think it will be a player’s working space too. We’ll conduct our chapel in there, our players do study hall – that will happen in there. So, as much as it’s a spectacular room, it’s not just a room to be lounging around in,” said Hunt.

He explains the team is in a recruitment “dog fight” with other teams, the NCAA, and other leagues.

“Our organization is no different, we want to get the best players here. So, this is just another piece that the players who may come here will want.”

Hunt also notes it’s important for parents to get a glimpse into how their children are spending their time.

“I think what we want to do here is we’re showing, yes, we’ve got a beautiful building. It’s second to none. But, beyond that, everything from the billet program to the programs we run, this lounge certainly speaks to that… everything that we’ve done here is first class,” says Hunt.

