Experiencing Alabama

The famous harmonies from the cousins of Alabama remain popular to this day with the Alabama Experience.

The blue collar southern rock guitar, the fiddle and all the hits are included in the Alabama Experience – featuring Mountain Music.

Mountain Music artists will bring an authentic Alabama experience to the Regent Theatre.

Alabama – the most successful band in the history of country music, has sold more than 75 million albums with more than 40 number one hit songs.

The four boys from Fort Payne, AL have become one of the most successful country-rock bands of all time, winning numerour awards.

The band had their biggest success in the 1980s, where they had 27 number one hits, seven multi-platinum albums and received more than 200 awards. They have even received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The show takes place on Friday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m.

The recommended age is 14-years or older, but age restriction is seven and up.

Tickets cost $35 each, and can be purchased at regenttheatre.ca

