Gens trade veteran forward

The Oshawa Generals have traded forward Danil Antropov to the Saginaw Spirit in exchange for draft picks.

In the trade, the Generals gave up Antropov and a fifth round selection in 2023, and received a second round selection in 2020, and a third round selection in 2024.

“It’s obviously a difficult decision to move a player like that, but this will give him the opportunity to have a fresh start in Saginaw. I hope nothing but the best for him as he continues his hockey career with the Spirit,” said general manager Roger Hunt.

So far this season, Antropov has played in 23 games, and has scored six goals along with seven assists for 13 points.

