HUNT, Ellen Isobel

Suddenly at Lakeridge Health Oshawa with family by her side on Tuesday November 5th, 2019 at the age of 79. Loving wife of the late Donald Hunt for 58 years. Cherished mom of Craig, Wade (Mona) and predeceased by Kevin. Treasured grandma of Bret (Shayna), Joshua, Spencer, Mackenzie and one great-grandchild on the way. Adored sister of Paul (Leni) and predeceased by Ron, Roy and Howard. Ellen will be missed by extended family and friends. In Ellen’s spare time she loved watching football, hockey and baseball. She also enjoyed her country music and knitting. Relatives and friends are invited to attend at McIntosh-Anderson-Kellam Funeral Home Ltd., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Saturday November 16th, 2019 from 12 noon until time of the service in the funeral home chapel at 1 pm. Donations in memory of Ellen can be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be share at makfuneralhome.com.

