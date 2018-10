Position: Left Wing

Shoots: L

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 168

Birthdate: 2002-07-01

Hometown: Pickering, Ontario

Dylan Robinson is a left wing from Durham Region. He was drafted by the Generals in the second round of the 2018 Priority Selection. He has scored one goal so far this season, to go along with one assist in nine games. This gives him a total of two points. He scored his first goal in London against the Knights on Oct. 19.

