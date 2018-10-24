Nuclear alert testing to sound alarms

Some residents in Durham may notice some unique phone calls and sounds.

This will be due to the testing of the nuclear public alerting system, which is carried out annually by the Region of Durham.

According to a release from the region, the system is designed to warn residents and businesses in the event of a nuclear emergency.

There are two components to the alerting system.

Landline phones within 10 kms of both Darlington and Pickering nuclear stations will receive an automated call on Oct. 29. This includes Oshawa, Clarington, Whitby, Ajax and Pickering. The telephone notification will appear as coming from 905-666-6291 on call display systems.

There are also outdoor sirens within three kms from the stations. These sirens will sound up to one minute on Oct. 30.

The region notes that both tests will occur during regular business hours and no action is required if residents hear the sirens or receive the telephone notification.

The next scheduled test is in spring 2019. For more information, visit durham.ca/demo or call 1-866-551-5373.

