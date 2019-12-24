Gens lose to biggest rival

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The Generals hit the road on Thursday to take on their most hated rival, the Peterborough Petes.

The first period didn’t go Oshawa’s way, as Cameron Butler of the Petes was able to tip a shot from the point past goaltender Zachary Paputsakis for the only goal of the first period.

Already down heading into the second, the Gens were looking to tie the game and take the lead.

After some playing keep away in front of Petes’ goalie Hunter Jones to begin the second, captain Kyle MacLean rifled a shot through the defense, which rookie Brett Harrison then tipped past Jones to tie the game.

However, it only took the Petes a few minute to take back the lead when Liam Kirk found himself open with nothing but net in front of him, and fired a shot past Paputsakis to retake the lead.

It was only a couple of minutes later when Zach Gallant took a pass from Semyon Der-Arguchintsev and put a rocket past Papustakis, adding to the Petes lead.

Down 3-1 heading into the final frame, Oshawa was looking to mount a comeback, and needed to put the pressure on the Petes.

While the Gens displayed a strong offensive attack, outshooting the Petes 15-8, the only goal of the period came off the stick of Peterborough’s Declan Chisolm, as he found the empty net late in the third to make it 4-1.

With the loss, no Gens were named stars of the game, and they were also outshot 30-28 while allowing three goals on nine Peterborough penalty kills.

The Gens also took on the Ottawa 67’s at home on Friday, Dec. 20, after The Oshawa Express’ deadline.

The Generals will hit the ice again on Saturday, Dec. 28 in Barrie after a short holiday, before coming home the next night to take on the North Bay Battalion.

