The school community council at Waverly Public School recently hosted “Brinner with Santa” (Breakfast for Dinner) for the school community. Pancakes, peameal bacon and other foods were served to 140 children and adults. All children received a stuff animal donated by the Oshawa Generals, and participated in crafts and games. Many students, such as senior kindergarten student Jaxon Dipoce, were thrilled to sit on Santa’s lap for the very first time.

