Gens grab three points over hard fought weekend

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The Oshawa Generals entered the weekend hoping to rebound after a tough 5-0 loss to the Barrie Colts on the road.

After losing to Barrie on the road on Thursday, the Gens returned home for a rematch on Sunday, hoping to get some revenge against the conference rival.

During the first period, both Oshawa’s Jordan Kooy and Barrie’s Arturs Silovs stood tall in net, shutting down both offenses.

However, the second went Barrie’s way as they quickly took a two goal lead in the period.

But before the Colts could add more, Oshawa’s Allan McShane grabbed a rebound and flicked it past Silovs to cut the lead in half.

Heading into the final frame, the Colts were looking to add to their lead while the Gens were looking to tie the game.

As the period was coming close to its climax, Philip Tomasino was in the right place at the right time as he found himself in front of an open net, and flipped the rebound past Silovs to tie the game and force overtime.

However, after a couple of minutes of three-on-three hockey, Barrie’s Josh Nelson beat Kooy and the Gens to hand Barrie its second consecutive win against the Gens.

Despite the loss, two Gens took home stars of the game honours, with Tomasino (one goal, one assist), and McShane (one goal, one assist) being named the second and third stars respectively.

In earlier action, the Gens were taking on the Kingston Frontenacs at home, where they felt the need to unload some frustrations on offense after the shutout against Barrie.

The game started off with a goal for Kingston, but the Gens came back in a hurry to take the lead.

Liam Whittaker unloaded his first goal of the season as he fired a rocket past Gens and Frontenacs players alike for Oshawa’s first of the game.

Five minutes later William Ennis took a cross-ice pass from captain Kyle MacLean which he fired home to take the lead.

Another five minutes later, Ty Tullio slid home a rebound to double the lead for the Gens, and head into the second period with a 3-1 lead.

The Frontenacs added another to start the second period, but Oliver Suni managed to scrape out another goal for Oshawa after some frantic play in front of the net, making it 4-2 heading into the third.

To start the third, Tullio added another to the scoresheet when he took a backhanded pass from Tomasino in front of the net and scored his second of the game.

Kingston would then add two more to cut the lead down to one before Tomasino found a hole and doubled the lead once again for Oshawa.

Tullio and Harrison then teamed up to add one more as the rookie forward found the back of the net for his 15th of the season, handing Oshawa a 7-4 victory at home.

The Generals took home the first two stars of the night with Tullio (two goals, two assists), and Tomasino (one goal, three assists) receiving the awards.

Oshawa returns home on Friday, Jan. 31 to take on the rival Peterborough Petes at 7:35 p.m.

