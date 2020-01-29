Lakeridge Health names interim president and CEO

Lakeridge Health has appointed the interim successor for outgoing president and CEO Matthew Anderson.

Anderson, who has held the position since 2016, is leaving to take on the same title with the province’s newly established agency Ontario Health.

Earlier this month, Lakeridge’s board of trustees appointed Susan deRyk as interim president and CEO.

deRyk was previously serving as executive vice-president and chief transformation officer.

She joined the Durham healthcare network in 2017, leading the transformation portfolio team with accountability for capital planning and development, information technology, corporate strategy development, and corporate communications.

In a news release, Lakeridge board of trustees chair Susan Cochran described deRyk as a “dedicated and accomplished leader”

“With her knowledge, skills and experience, she is well positioned for this role,” Cochran adds.

The board is currently developing a plan to recruit a permanent replacement for Anderson. It is expected the plan will be finalized in March.

