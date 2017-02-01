Gens drop from top spot

Although the Oshawa Generals managed to pick up four of a possible six points over the weekend, a 4-0 loss to the London Knights on Jan. 29 was enough to knock them from their spot atop the Eastern Conference standings.

The shutout loss at home came after a pair of strong offensive efforts from Oshawa on the road as they first bested the Guelph Storm 6-2 on Jan. 27 and then trampled the Barrie Colts 6-3 on Jan. 28.

The Generals are now 27-15-3-2, for 59 points, one point behind the Peterborough Petes for top spot in the east.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

