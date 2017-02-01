Fundraiser launched for murder victim’s young daughter

With more than a week passed since her death, friends and family of the late Cotie Weekley are doing what they can to not only honour her memory, but also support a young girl who lost her mother.

Weekley, 31, was found dead by Durham police at a residence on Simcoe Street North near Coates Road on Jan. 23. Investigators have since determined that she died as a result of stab wounds she sustained.

A male was also found at the house and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, which have since been determined to be self-inflicted.

No charges have yet been filed in connection with Weekley’s death.

Since then, there has been an outpouring of support of the late Weekley and her daughter. The day after the murder, on Jan. 24, a GoFundMe page was set up by Weekley’s brother, Matthew, with whom her daughter is now living.

“While Cotie was a loving mother, she was a single parent and did not yet have the means to save for her daughter’s future. Her daughter will need assistance with her education, clothes, toys, and eventually high school and college,” the page reads.

“Cotie’s daughter deserves to have the opportunities all little girls deserve – to grow up and prosper. The family could not prepare for this lifestyle change and now would appreciate any and all help available. A trust fun is needed to meet these needs as each dollar will make a difference to a lovely little girl. The fund will be managed to ensure Cotie’s daughter has the future her mother always wanted her to have.”

As of press time, the page has raised more than $11,000. The goal is to raise $50,000.

For those looking to make donations, please visit www.gofundme.com/uncle-fighting-for-lil-girl-future.

