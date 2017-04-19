Gas station robbed at gunpoint

Police are searching for a suspect after a violent and armed robbery at a gas station on Tuesday.

At approximately 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, a lone male robbed the Esso gas station on Harmony Road. According to police, the suspect, who had a firearm, demanded cash from the store employee before assaulting the victim and stealing her personal vehicle.

The employee suffered minor injuries.

Police later received a call about a suspicious vehicle involved in a single vehicle accident. Witnesses at the scene said the suspect got into the passenger side of a dark coloured SUV, which fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30 to 40 years old and has a heavy build. He was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Major Crime Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5355.

