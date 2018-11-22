Fundraising efforts for late Oshawa man

A GoFundMe campaign in support of the family of a 50-year-old Oshawa man killed by a suspected impaired driver has reached 80 per cent of its goal in just two days.

Rick Lindsey died this week after being involved in a collision in Ajax.

A 42-year-old Ajax woman has been charged with impaired driving causing death in connection.

Ironically, Lindsey had assisted Durham Regional Police in identifying another suspected impaired driver only hours earlier.

As of 7 p.m. on Nov. 21, the GoFundMe page, started by Lindsey’s twin brother Robert, had raised approximately $8,300 of its $10,000 goal. Proceeds will be used for funeral expenses.

A Facebook post by Lindsey’s former employer Paragon Security notes that Lindsey was on patrol when he was killed.

The company explained while he was not with them for long, he was “a perfect fit for Paragon and brought years of experience to our mobile team.”

“He was invaluable to Paragon, a hard worker and had passion to work on the Durham mobile patrol team,” the post reads. “Rick is remembered for his laugh and smile…he will be sorely missed by his colleagues and friends within Paragon.”

Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/evpx8-funeral-arrangements?fbclid=IwAR1lipcy46ffXy82Vvw73JZJDjbtwPznjF5a4S_lqXyxkQMbjo4JkssDZpg

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

