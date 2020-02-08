Fraud investigation results in seizure of property and handgun

Two suspects face a number of charges after a fraud investigation resulted in the seizure of cellphones, ammunition, currency, jewelry and a handgun.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, the Financial Crimes Unit was contacted by a resident about a suspect who was obtaining cell phones through fraud.

An investigation commenced and it led to the execution of a search warrant at an address on Hunking Drive in Oshawa. Police seized several alleged illegally-obtained cellphones, more than $100,000 in cash, and $200,000 in property including jewelry, designer clothing, ammunition and a handgun.

A 31-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, both Oshawa residents, face 15 combined charges including fraud exceeding $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device, and possession of prohibited ammunition. They were held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact D/Cst. Snow at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5358.

