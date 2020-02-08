HARRISON, Garth Hubert Ian

(Employee of CP Rail for over 35 years)

After a long courageous battle with cancer, having his family by his side at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Thursday January 30th, 2020 in his 88th year he passed peacefully. One of a kind father of Jack (Lisa), Shirley (Chris) and Kim (Paul). Cherished Grandpa of Crystal (Josh), Francis and Riley. The most kind and gentle brother of Mary De Merchand (Keith), Joy Brooker (Steve), Madge MacInnis (John), Terry Harrison (Cheryl), Coral Russell (Douglas), Jill Geraghty, Keith Harrison (Brenda), and the late Janice Harrison, Lola Harrison (Jack), Lanna Harrison, Alister Harrison and brother-in-law of Marion Harrison. Garth will be missed by his long time companion Bessie. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. A special thank you to all the Lakeridge Health Oshawa doctors, nurses and staff especially Dr. Chang and Nurse Lisa for all of their care and compassionate support. Relatives and friends are invited to attend at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Monday February 3rd, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday February 4th, 2020 at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel. Donations in memory of Garth can be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation or The War Amps. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

