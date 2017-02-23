Fossil fuels aren’t going anywhere

Re: “The truth about coal,” Feb. 8, 2017

Dear Editor,

Once again, John Peate has managed to pen a fact free letter on the environment, this time on the use of coal as a fossil fuel. Professor McKittrick has been largely responsible for refuting much of the junk science behind the climate change hysteria. He successfully debunked the hockey stick graph, which was designed to prove global warming was happening, when in fact it has not.

As documented by the recent Fraser Institute study, the closing of Ontario’s coal-fired plants had very little impact on Ontario’s air pollution and virtually none on climate change. All the alarmist stats on deaths from air pollution have also been debunked by organizations such as the American Council on Health and Science.

The driving force behind the climate change agenda is political, not science. We will be burning fossil fuels for decades, if not centuries, to come and no amount of left wing politically driven, anti-capitalism, anti-growth junk science will change that. The sooner we wake up to that fact, the better off we will be.

Curt Shalapata

