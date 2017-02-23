Region offering help to STOP smoking

The Region of Durham is bringing back a program that helps people quit smoking.

The Smoking Treatment for Ontario Patients (STOP) program workshops give eligible Durham residents five weeks of free nicotine replacement therapy, along with offering information to help smokers quit once and for all.

“Nicotine replacement therapy has been shown to effectively help people quit smoking by easing withdrawal symptoms,” a news release from the region’s health department reads.

“Workshop participants also receive educational material with quit smoking and relapse prevention strategies, along with information to address other unhealthy lifestyle factors that are known to accompany smoking.”

A STOP workshop will be held in Whitby on March 6. For more information or to find out if you are eligible to participate, please call the Durham Health Connection Line at (905) 555-6241.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

