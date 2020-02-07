Five men face child pornography charges

Three Oshawa men and two others have been charged with offenses related to child pornography.

Over the past three weeks, the DRPS Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) conducted a series of search warrants in Newcastle, Oshawa and Oakville as a part of an investigation into alleged repeat child pornography offenders.

These search warrants were in relation to investigations of possession, distribution, and making of child pornography. They also involved the extortion and luring of children over the Internet.

As a result, police have arrested and charged three adults and two young offenders.

A 60-year-old man from Oshawa is charged with 20 counts of accessing child pornography, 14 counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of distributing child pornography, seven counts of making child pornography, and breach of probation.

A 51-year-old Oshawa man is charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

A 20-year-old Oakville man is charged with extortion, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and luring a person under 18 years of age.

Two other search warrants were executed in Oshawa and Newcastle with two young offenders being charged with child pornography offences.

As a result of these investigations, police have identified seven victims.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact the ICE Unit at 1-888-579-1520.

