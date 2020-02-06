Durham teachers striking four times in one week

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

Fresh off two days of walkouts this week, Durham teachers will start off next week on the picket lines again.

Today (Thursday, Feb. 6), teachers in Durham participated in a province-wide walkout, and were also off the job on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Teachers will be off the job again with another one-day strike scheduled for Monday, Feb. 10 in Durham, as well as another province-wide walkout the next day, Tuesday, Feb. 11.

While negotiations between teachers and the province picked up again last week, they quickly broke down by Friday, Jan. 31.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) had previously stated it would begin ramping up its rotating strikes if a deal had not been reached, and will now see each board go on strike one day every week along with Ontario walkouts of all 83,000 members.

All four major teachers unions in Ontario have been without contracts since Aug. 31, 2019.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

