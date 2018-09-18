Latest News

Feeding the need in Durham

Posted on September 18, 2018 by oshawaexpress in Lifestyles

(Photo by Chris Jones)

Representatives of Oshawa and Whitby councils, including Councillor Dan Carter, supported Feed The Need Durham on Sept. 17 by raising awareness about the struggles of an average family of four to afford groceries.

2015 Dowellman Publishing Corp, All Rights Reserved