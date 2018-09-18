Feeding the need in Durham
Representatives of Oshawa and Whitby councils, including Councillor Dan Carter, supported Feed The Need Durham on Sept. 17 by raising awareness about the struggles of an average family of four to afford groceries.
Representatives of Oshawa and Whitby councils, including Councillor Dan Carter, supported Feed The Need Durham on Sept. 17 by raising awareness about the struggles of an average family of four to afford groceries.
2015 Dowellman Publishing Corp, All Rights Reserved