Postal strike could affect tax payments

A possible work disruption for Canada Post employees could affect incoming and outgoing mail to the municipality.

Postal workers will be in a legal strike position on Sept. 26 if unable to reach a deal with the Crown Corporation.

Canada Post could also lock out the employees.

City officials are asking those who use the postal system to consider in-person or online methods to pay their bills to ensure that payments are received by the due dates and avoid late payment charges.

City of Oshawa property tax payments must be received on or before the due date to avoid a late payment charge of 1.25% calculated monthly on the first day of each month. The third 2018 residential tax installment due date is Friday, Sept. 28.

If a service disruption occurs, residents have a number of ways to pay their tax bill including:

in-person at Service Oshawa (located at City Hall, 50 Centre Street South; Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.);

by external drop box located outside the main entrance on the south side of City Hall (cheque only);

at most chartered banks and financial institutions in-person, by telephone banking or online banking (subject to bank charges, if applicable); or

through a mortgage company (if you pay your property taxes to a mortgage company, the company submits the payment to the City on your behalf).

