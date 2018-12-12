Durham’s population boom expected to continue

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The population of Durham Region has reportedly risen by about 5.6 per cent between May 2013 and May 2018, according to a report from the region.

In December 2013, the population of Durham Region was estimated to be 654,140, and as of May 2018, it was estimated to be 685,710.

For the city of Oshawa, the population was estimated to be 160,175 in December 2013, and 170,120 in May of this year.

This means that the population of Oshawa has risen by approximately 10,000 people in the last five years, which is roughly 2,000 new citizens each year.

To put this in perspective, Brock has grown by approximately 200 people in that time, and the second most populated city in the report, Whitby, has grown by approximately 4,000.

The next biggest jump in population belongs to Ajax, which has grown by about 8,000 people.

To keep up with the rising population, the report indicates that the number of households has grown as well.

In the report, a household is a home that is occupied by one or more persons.

In Durham the report indicates that the number of households has risen from around 221,565 in 2013, to 233,785 in 2018. That is a rise of 6.37 per cent.

In Oshawa, the report says that there were around 60,520 households in December 2013, and in May 2018, it indicates that there was approximately 64,375. That is a growth of almost 4,000 households over that time.

The report also indicates that the populations of Durham and Oshawa are set to continue growing, as Durham is forecasted to have a population of around 778,900 people in May 2023. That is a population growth of almost 100,000 in the next five years, and an annual growth rate of about 2.58 per cent, according to the report.

Oshawa itself is expected to grow another 14,500 by May 2023, and have a population of 184,500.

Due to the rise in the population, it is also expected that the number of households in Durham will rise.

Currently resting at approximately 233,785, the number of households in May 2023 for the region of Durham is expected to be 267,380, which is a growth of almost 34,000. The growth in households represents an annual growth rate of 2.72 per cent between May 2018, and May 2023.

For Oshawa, that number currently rests at around 64,375 as of May. However, in December 2023, it is expected that the number of households in Oshawa will have grown to around 69,940. This is a growth of over 5,000 houses in five years.

