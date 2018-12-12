Oshawa woman banned from owning animals

An Oshawa woman is banned from owning or caring for animals after being found guilty in provincial court for animal cruelty and dumping a dead dog.

Holly Wood, 23, pleaded guilty in a Whitby court to failing to comply with prescribed standards of care for an animal in Whitby court.

The dog was discovered by a hiker near a conservation area in Oshawa on March 20, 2018. It is believed the animal had been dumped there a few weeks prior.

An investigation by the OSPCA determined that the body of the approximately two-year-old male Cane Corso-type dog had been wrapped in plastic.

The dog’s spine, hip bones, and ribs were observed to be protruding, suggesting the animal had been severely malnourished when he died.

The dog was also observed to have sores on his body and overgrown nails.

A media release from the OSPCA states a necropsy performed on the dog confirmed he was emaciated due to starvation and died as a result of pneumonia.

“The neglect and suffering this dog endured is inexcusable,” says Alison Green, Senior Inspector, Ontario SPCA. “If you are unable to care for your animals, contact the Ontario SPCA or your local humane society to discuss options available to ensure your pet gets the care it needs.”

