Durham police, RCMP team up for major bust

Durham Regional Police and the R.C.M.P. seized more than $2.1 million in cash and drugs as part of a GTA-wide drug bust.

According to police, the DRPS’ Gun and Gang Unit and federal police organization began ‘Project Vickery’ last fall, with a focus on drug traffickers in the GTA.

Fifteen search warrants were executed at residences in Durham and Peel regions, Toronto and Kingston.

Police say all arrests occurred without incident and there were no injuries reported.

Investigators seized $1.5 million in fentanyl, cocaine, crystal meth and heroin, $600,000 in cash, four firearms and five vehicles.

In total, 19 people are facing 148 charges. All appeared in Toronto court following the arrests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

