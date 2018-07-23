Durham police aid in breaking fentanyl trafficking network

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

A joint investigation with the RCMP, Durham Regional Police and other organizations has resulted in a number of arrests and the disruption of a fentanyl trafficking network that was moving the dangerous drug from Canada into Bermuda.

According to a release from the RCMP, the 18-month investigation stemmed from the arrest of two Canadian nationals in Bermuda who were importing fentanyl from Canada. Following a further investigation from Canadian police forces, it uncovered several criminal networks involved in drug trafficking throughout the GTA, and resulted in the seizure of quantities of fentanyl, methamphetmine, cocaine, marijuana, counterfeit U.S. currency, 12 hand guns and ammunition, a hand grenade and approximately $29,000 in Canadian currency.

The coordinated effort between the RCMP and the DRPS led to the arrest of a number of individuals, including Robert Collins, 37, of Bowmanville, Stephanie Legge, 31 and Jean Simmons, 43 both of Mississauga, Frank Sebastian Portobanco, 39, of Toronto, Lemar Patrick Burke, 26, of Pickering, and Brian Luckman, 49, of Brampton, all of whom face a slew of drug and trafficking related charges.

Also charged as part of the investigation are Craig Lawrence, 37 of Markham, who faces a charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and Desmond Kerr, 47, of Brampton who faces drug charges and a charge of criminal negligence.

“Serious and organized crime in Canada is a multi-faceted and borderless problem impacting all Canadians directly or indirectly,” said Inspector Donna Streeter, the Officer in Charge with the Toronto North Serious and Organized Crime Team. “Through a variety of specialized programs and teams, the RCMP combats serious and organized crime by implementing intelligence-led police operations with collaboration of domestic and international partners.”

Also assisting in the investigation along with the RCMP and DRPS were the Canadian Border Service Agency, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, and other foreign police agencies.

