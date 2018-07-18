Two people charged after assault during road rage incident

Two people are facing charges after an evening on the roads turned ugly on July 16.

While driving in the area of Simcoe Street and Adelaide Avenue in Oshawa, the victim reported a vehicle following closely and driving aggressively. The suspect’s vehicle then rammed the victim as he tried to get away in the parking lot of Lakeridge Health.

The suspect then exited her vehicle, opened the victim’s door and assaulted the 30-year-old male driver. At the same time, the passenger in the suspect car hopped on the hood of the victim’s vehicle and damaged the windshield.

Now, a 47-year-old female of Beatrice Street in Oshawa is charged with assault and a 36-year-old male, also of Beatrice Street, is charged with mischief under $5,000.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Cst. Berney of Central East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3731. Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

