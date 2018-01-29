Double shooting in Oshawa leaves one dead, one injured

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

Shots rang out in Oshawa late Sunday night leaving one person dead and another injured.

At around 10 p.m. on Jan. 28 two people were shot while sitting in a car in the parking lot of an apartment building at 885 Oxford Street South in Oshawa.

Paramedics rushed both men to hospital where one was pronounced dead.

Durham Regional Police officers remain on scene along with a forensics team who are in the process of gathering evidence.

The windows of the vehicle were both smashed in and the car was left with multiple bullet holes. There have also been reports that a stray bullet hit the building and entered the lobby of the apartment.

Right now, the names of the victims have not been released by police.

Police are also appealing for any witnesses to the shooting to come forward with any information.

