Don’t let the news get you down
I admit to being a news addict. I have to watch the news every day and keep on top of things on my computer. I find sometimes my mood is affected by the news. Donald Trump would be one example, or when on an Alaskan cruise this past summer, I saw a glacier calving. Calving is when chunks of ice break off at the end of a glacier. It certainly verified my belief and concern about global warming.
But I have to learn that there are things around me that I cannot control. I was recently sent this list concerning what I can control. I think it is worth repeating for me and maybe you as well.
Right now, you can control:
- How many times you smile today.
- How much effort you exert at work.
- Your level of honesty.
- How well you prepare.
- How you act on your feelings.
- How often you say “thank you.”
- When you pull out your wallet for luxuries.
- Whether or not you give someone the benefit of the doubt.
- How you interpret situations.
- Whether or not you compete with people around you.
- How often you notice and appreciate small acts of kindness.
- Whether you listen or wait to talk.
- When you walk away from a conversation.
- How nice you are to yourself in your head.
- Whether you think positive or negative thoughts.
- Whether or not you form expectations of people.
- The type of food you eat.
- When you answer someone’s question—or email or call.
- How much time you spend worrying.
- How many new things you try.
- How much exercise you get.
- How many times you swear in traffic.
- Whether or not you plan for the weather.
- How much time you spend trying to convince people you’re right.
- How often you think about your past.
- How many negative articles you read.
- The attention you give to your loved ones when you see them.
- How much you enjoy the things you have right now.
- Whether or not you communicate something that’s on your mind.
- How clean or uncluttered you keep your space.
- What books you read.
- How well you network at social events.
- How deeply you breathe when you experience stress.
- How many times you admit you don’t know something—and then learn something new.
- How often you use your influence to help people instead of focusing on building your influence.
- When you ask for help.
- Which commitments you keep and cancel.
- How many risks you take.
- How creative/innovative you are in your thinking.
- How clear you are when you explain your thoughts.
- Whether you formulate a new plan or act on your existing one.
- How much information you get before you make a decision.
- How much information you share with people.
- Whether you smoke or drink (unless you’re an alcoholic, in which case I am not qualified to offer you advice).
- Whether or not you judge other people.
- Whether you smell good or bad (unless you have some strange resistance to soap and deodorant).
- How much of what other people say you believe.
- How quickly you try again after you fall.
- How many times you say “I love you.”
- How much rest you get at night.