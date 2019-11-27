Clothing exchange a success

Dear Editor,

I’d like to share this letter of thanks to all the people who made this year’s Durham Region Food For Clothing Exchange a great success.

It was the best year ever for donations of clothing and also for the food donations in exchange of clothing.

We also had the largest turnout of people collecting clothing ever – 533 people.

We would also like to thank all of the volunteers, the staff at Bobby Orr Public School, the dry cleaners who participated this year, and to all of the media for their support.

Jim Fergusson

Organizer

