City wants your thoughts on food trucks

Are you a fan of food trucks? Are you curious why there aren’t more of them in Oshawa? Do you have thoughts on ways to regulate them?

Well, the City of Oshawa wants to hear from you.

Currently, the city is undertaking an industry and public stakeholder consultation to discuss street food vendors and “their role within the city”.

According to the city street food vendors include food trucks, ice cream trucks, hot dog carts and other mobile/motorized refreshment vehicles. This consultation excludes stationary refreshment vehicles (i.e. refreshment vehicles that stay on a single lot for more than seven days in a year).

“Public consultation and feedback are at the heart of the democratic process,” states Councillor Rick Kerr, chair of the Corporate Services committee in a news release.. “City staff and council are looking forward to hearing what our fellow citizens have to say about this item.”

Community members, restaurant owners and current/potential street food vendors are invited to participate in one of three ways, by completing a survey online via Connect Oshawa, completing a stakeholder-specific survey on paper at Service Oshawa, or by discussing the topic in person.

The city is hosting a trio of drop-in public open houses across the city. The first, on Feb. 28, will be held at the South Oshawa Community Centre from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by two more, both occurring on March 1. The first will be held at 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at city hall, then from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Legends Centre.

