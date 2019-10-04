City offering day camps, extra programs if schools close

The City of Oshawa will be offering day camps and additional programming beginning on Monday, Oct. 7 in response to pending school closures by the Durham District School Board.

Programs now available for registration include the following full day camps – junior day camp for children ages four to six and day camp for children ages seven to 13. Both camps are being offered at the Civic Recreation Complex and South Oshawa Community Centre, with day-to-day registration.

Extended supervision is also be available for an additional fee. For more information and to register online, visit www.oshawa.ca/camps or register in-person at city recreation facilities during regular operating hours. In the event that there are no school closures, registrants will receive full refunds.

Additionally, in the event of school closures, the youth rec room at the Civic Recreation Complex will offer extended hours from 1 to 7:45 p.m. The youth room at South Oshawa Community Centre will also be open for extended hours from noon to 8 p.m. The drop-in rec room and youth room have limited space and spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit www.oshawa.ca/things-to-do/leisure-rooms.asp.

Drop-in Sports, leisure swimming and leisure skating will run as scheduled next week. For more information, visit www.oshawa.ca/recreation.

In the event that the school closures do not occur, registrants will receive full refunds and the extended programming at community facilities will not be offered.

