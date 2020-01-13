City looking for the public’s input on Fire Master Plan

The City of Oshawa is looking for the input of residents for a Community Risk Assessment and Fire Master Plan.

The Community Risk Assessment will identify Oshawa’s needs and circumstances, based on fire risk, and the Fire Master Plan will assess current and future levels of service and programs provided by Oshawa Fire Services.

Input from Oshawa Fire Services, the Oshawa Professional Fire Fighters Association and the community will be considered in the development of the plan, which is intended to guide the city’s fire services for the next 10 years.

The Oshawa community is invited to share their experience with Oshawa Fire Services by completing a feedback form online on Connect Oshawa, completing a feedback form on paper at Service Oshawa (50 Centre St. S.), and/or attending the Community Information Open House between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Civic Recreation Complex, 99 Thornton Rd. S., in meeting rooms four and five.

Feedback on this phase will be received until 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, and will be considered in the development of the Draft Fire Master Plan, which will be available for review and comment in March 2020.

