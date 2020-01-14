COWAN, Dianne Joanne Allison

Surrounded by the love of her family, Dianne Joanne Allison Cowan passed into the loving arms of God our Father and Saviour on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 55 years, after a lengthy and courageous battle against diabetes-related liver and kidney disease.

In life, Dianne was someone who truly cared for and nurtured her family and those around her. It was by natural extension that she was called to the profession of nursing. In those early years, Dianne explored her interests by first working with the frail and elderly before pursuing her formal studies at the Humber College School of Nursing.

After graduating in 1989, Dianne worked at Women’s College Hospital in Toronto, Ontario on the Post-partum Unit. Her work with new mothers and babies brought her joy and eventually led to the expansion of her career with work in Labour & Delivery. The compassionate care that Dianne so tirelessly delivered to others as a nurse was returned to her, full circle, in her own time of pain and suffering. A special thank you to Dianne’s physicians, nurses and personal support workers in the community as well as her care teams at Toronto General Hospital and St. Michael’s Hospital.

Outside of her nursing career, Dianne was extremely creative and enjoyed music, particularly jazz. She learned to play the trombone and tuba. She loved fashion and pursued her talents in arts and crafts as well as sewing.

Dianne was very devoted to her family and will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews (Rudy, Savannah, Oliver, Abigail, Hannah, Joshua, Esther) whom she helped raise during their infancy. Deeply cherished, Dianne will be missed by her mother (Thora), her sisters (Kathleen, Simone, Ava), her brothers-in-law (Gary, Christopher), her Godmother (Auntie Marnie) and her many beloved aunties, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Dianne is predeceased by her father (Kenneth).

The family will welcome guests at the Visitation on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N., Whitby, 905-655-3662, from 6-8 pm and at the Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 am at the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church at 3 Combermere Drive, North York, followed by Interment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 355 Taunton Rd. E., Whitby. A reception will follow at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home.

