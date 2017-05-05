Car impounded for 45 days

An Oshawa male is going to be without his vehicle for more than a month after having it impounded by provincial police.

Shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday, April 14, officers with the East Algoma detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police pulled over a westbound vehicle on Highway 17, east of the Town of Iron Bridge, approximately 90 kilometres southeast of Sault Ste. Marie. Police say the car was pulled over after conducting a licence plate check on the vehicle.

An investigation determined the driver was disqualified from driving Canada-wide, and was subsequently arrested.

The vehicle was towed and impounded for 45 days.

A 38-year-old Oshawa male has been charged with driving while disqualified in connection with this incident.

