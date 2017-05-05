Bike impounded for speeding

An Oshawa man is facing several charges and had his motorcycle impounded in Peterborough after going 56 km/h over the speed limit.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14, officers with the Peterborough County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police pulled over a 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle after it was clocked going 136 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 7.

The bike was impounded by police, and the driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.

A 21-year-old Oshawa male has been charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed, failure to surrender an insurance card and failure to report a vehicle modification in connection with this incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

