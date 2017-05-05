Latest News

Bike impounded for speeding

Posted on May 5, 2017 by oshawaexpress in Police

An Oshawa man is facing several charges and had his motorcycle impounded in Peterborough after going 56 km/h over the speed limit.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14, officers with the Peterborough County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police pulled over a 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle after it was clocked going 136 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 7.

The bike was impounded by police, and the driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.

A 21-year-old Oshawa male has been charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed, failure to surrender an insurance card and failure to report a vehicle modification in connection with this incident.

2015 Dowellman Publishing Corp, All Rights Reserved