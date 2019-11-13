Bright and Merry Market returns for another year

It’s a tradition that began more than 30 years ago, and the City of Oshawa along with many community partners are again set to host the Bright and Merry Market.

Residents can kick-start their holiday spirit at this free annual event on Friday, Nov. 15 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 16 from noon to 9 p.m. at City Hall and the surrounding area. The programming for each day varies so visit www.oshawa.ca/merry for full details.

The City, along with Downtown Oshawa BIA, LivingRoom Art Studio, Oshawa Public Libraries, Oshawa Museum, Oshawa Senior Community Centres, The Robert McLaughlin Gallery, Simcoe Street United Church and St. George’s Memorial Church have partnered to create an expanded event and will open their doors for activities, entertainment, food, crafts, a scavenger hunt and more.

On Friday night, join friends and family to enjoy free hot chocolate provided by Tim Hortons and watch the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 7 p.m. Santa Claus himself will also be on site for a visit and photos at Civic Square.

Looking to do some shopping? Many vendors will be selling their wares during both the Friday and Saturday event. Hosted by the Downtown BIA, the market is a way to support local businesses and shop for unique gifts and décor for the holiday season. There will also be various food choices available on site.

Everyone attending is asked to bring a non-perishable food item to support Feed the Need in Durham. Donation bins will be located in all of the partner buildings as well as at Civic Square for the duration of the event.

For more information about the Bright and Merry Market and other city events, visit www.oshawa.ca/events.

