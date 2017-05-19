Boncheff commits to Lords volleyball

This fall, Althea Boncheff will add outside depth to the Durham College women’s volleyball team. The Orangeville native recently committed to the Lords as an outside hitter and expects to transition easily to the college level.

“I’m a very versatile player, being left-side, so I can’t wait to start bringing my energy to the court, playing with the girls and showing them what I can do,” states Boncheff in a news release. “It’s incredible (Durham’s recent OCAA success) and I’m surprised (head coach) Tony (Clarke) even approached me. I never really thought I’d have this chance, but I can’t wait to show my skills and hopefully we can win a championship.”

Boncheff is the fourth athlete to announce her commitment to the women’s volleyball program after previously welcoming Cassidy Nicholson-Clarke, Devyn Fraser and Sarah Rayment.

Training camp will open in September for the Lords, who are coming off a silver medal performance in 2017, their third-straight season in the OCAA final four and second medal in three years.

