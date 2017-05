The Oshawa 16U elite Legionaires kicked off their season with a 6-2 win over the Mississauga Majors at Kinsmen Stadium.

The victory was also a no-hitter for the team’s pitching squad, supported by four innings of strong pitching from Bryce Manley.

After a May 22 matchup on the road against the Brampton Royals, the 16Us return home on May 24 to face the Vaughan Vikings.

First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. at Kinsmen Stadium.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print