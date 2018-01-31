Bloody Sunday

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

Shots rang out in Oshawa late Sunday night leaving one person dead and another injured.

At around 10 p.m. on Jan. 28, two people were shot while sitting in a car in the parking lot of an apartment building at 885 Oxford Street South in Oshawa.

Paramedics rushed both men to hospital where one was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Courtney Browne of Whitby.

The other man, a 22-year-old from Ajax, was transferred to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries. As of press time he’s listed in stable condition.

Durham Regional Police officers remained on scene along with a forensics team who spent most of the day gathering evidence.

The windows of the vehicle were both smashed in and the car was left with multiple bullet holes. There have also been reports that a stray bullet hit the building and entered the lobby of the apartment.

Resident Roger Hues says he had been standing in the lobby with his son minutes before the gunfire started and was shocked when he heard a stray bullet had entered the building.

“We were standing right in the path of that,” he says.

According to Hues, who has lived in the building since 2003, several residents reported a silver vehicle sitting on the road near the parking lot for some time before driving up and opening fire on the vehicle in the parking lot with the two men inside.

At this time, DRPS have no suspect information, but don’t believe the shooting to be a random act.

The incident is being investigated as the second homicide of 2018. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Mamers (ext. 5247) or D/Cst. Thorne (ext.5223) of the Major Crime Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520. Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

