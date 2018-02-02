Arrest made in 2017 slaying of young Oshawa man Dominik Prusinski

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

The Durham Regional Police have arrested an 18-year-old Toronto man in connection to the killing of Dominik Prusinski of Oshawa last year.

On Jan. 8, 2017, 21-year-old Prusinski walked into the downtown division of the DRPS with serious injuries, noting he had been stabbed in a building only a short distance away.

Prusinski was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he later succumbed to his injuries. It was Durham Region’s first homicide of 2017.

The 18-year-old male has been charged with manslaughter. His name is being withheld under the Youth Criminal Justice Act as he was a youth when the incident occurred.

According to the DRPS, they don’t anticipate any further charges in the case.

However, the DRPS urge anyone with further information on the incident to contact Det. Dennis of the Major Crime Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5402.

